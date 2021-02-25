AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Stock Price Up 6%

Shares of AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) rose 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $11.46. Approximately 2,081,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 453,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AeroCentury stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.59% of AeroCentury worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

