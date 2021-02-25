Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.12. 9,567,546 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 25,900,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 296.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,350 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

