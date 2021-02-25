Aeternity Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.95 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $46.95 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeternity has traded down 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 377,746,850 coins and its circulating supply is 331,925,906 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

