Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.82 and last traded at $24.85. 1,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Affinity World Leaders Equity ETF (BATS:WLDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

