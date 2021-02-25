Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $90.00

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $93.04, with a volume of 203694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.49.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Affirm from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.49.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.