Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. Aflac has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,974 shares of company stock worth $4,873,082 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.