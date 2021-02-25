Aflac’s (AFL) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AFL. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.70.

AFL stock opened at $50.25 on Thursday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $2,132,176.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,890.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,974 shares of company stock worth $4,873,082. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

