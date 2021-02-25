Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.32

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as low as C$0.29. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 26,253 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 19.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.94 million and a PE ratio of -59.00.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,604 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 4.9% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

