African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) Trading 3.8% Higher

African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG)’s share price traded up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 1,284,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 382,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$20.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Inc. (AGG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group Inc. (AGG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.