AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares Down 7.9%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) was down 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 2,957,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,637,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday. BTIG Research began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04. The company has a market cap of $180.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 381.52%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

