AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 235,368 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,105,000. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Iszo Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,202,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in AGCO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,435,000 after buying an additional 162,359 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $129.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,290 over the last ninety days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

