AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading Down 13%

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) fell 13% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.99. 4,764,103 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,131,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.18.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $488,224.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,382.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,192 shares of company stock valued at $939,273. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

