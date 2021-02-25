AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 515 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 21.22% of AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

