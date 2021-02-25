Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post $1.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

A opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $111.33. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 41.8% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

