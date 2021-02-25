Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 129.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.17% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,822,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,964,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.