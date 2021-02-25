Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS.

AGIO traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 32,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $58.93.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

