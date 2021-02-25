Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Purchases C$186,875.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$186,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 66,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,981,265.25.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Robitaille purchased 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,250.00.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$74.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,072. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$43.25 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$18.00 billion and a PE ratio of 36.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$87.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$114.14.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

