Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 9.9%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s stock price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.22 and last traded at $62.98. 2,642,074 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,248,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Agora in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research began coverage on Agora in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Agora alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.70 million. Agora had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in Agora by 2,365.9% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,285,000 after buying an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agora by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,763,000 after buying an additional 47,361 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund increased its position in Agora by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,894,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,003,000. 17.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.