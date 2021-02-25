Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Trading Down 6.5%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 1,949,647 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 6,095,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

ALRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,914,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 267,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

