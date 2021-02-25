AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Stewart Appelrouth Purchases 10,638 Shares

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,538 shares in the company, valued at $217,464.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.11.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 329,103 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.