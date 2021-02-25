AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Stewart Appelrouth Purchases 10,638 Shares

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,538 shares in the company, valued at $217,464.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE AIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,042. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.11.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.
About AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.
