Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.93

Shares of Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) (TSE:AIM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.93 and traded as high as C$4.53. Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 98,825 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$420.78 million and a PE ratio of 72.26.

Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia Inc. (AIM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.