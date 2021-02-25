Airbloc (ABL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $65,231.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Airbloc token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $65,231.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.90 or 0.00718033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00029324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00037206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039663 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

ABL is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

