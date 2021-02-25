Airgain, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Airgain in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Airgain’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $252.28 million, a P/E ratio of -110.77 and a beta of 1.31. Airgain has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

In other Airgain news, VP Kevin Thill sold 64,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,504,580.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Airgain by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

