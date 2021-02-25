AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $4.68. AirNet Technology shares last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 1,577 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

