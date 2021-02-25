Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Trading Down 18.9%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s share price traded down 18.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.47. 15,095,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 7,674,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $501.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.11.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.
