Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Alamo Group worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Alamo Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG stock opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $163.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

