Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Issues Earnings Results

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%.

NYSE:AGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,350. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

