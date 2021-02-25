Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.75 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$9.75 price objective on Alamos Gold and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.66.

AGI traded down C$0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.56. 1,500,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,220. The stock has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.62.

In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,640.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

