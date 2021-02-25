Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Given a C$9.75 Price Target at CSFB

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a C$9.75 price objective by CSFB in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$19.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.21.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,940. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.62.

In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

