Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.5-671.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.32 million.Alarm.com also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.61-1.72 EPS.

ALRM stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.74. 597,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,715. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. Insiders sold a total of 37,416 shares of company stock worth $3,247,694 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

