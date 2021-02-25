Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.61-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.5-671.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $641.37 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of Alarm.com stock traded down $4.13 on Thursday, hitting $88.74. 600,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $89,891.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $407,146.77. Insiders have sold 37,416 shares of company stock valued at $3,247,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

