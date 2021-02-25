Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.43 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $12.30 million and $2.43 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00256582 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00099882 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00056586 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000594 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 45.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,037,987 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

