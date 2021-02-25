Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) traded down 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.10 and last traded at $25.56. 8,434,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,493,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $31,785.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth $1,871,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

