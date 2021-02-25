Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 2,325.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,166 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 1.5% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 785.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 320,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 284,183 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Finally, Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,039,000.

AMLP traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $37.45.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

