Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.89.
Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.
Shares of ARE stock opened at $163.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $179.79.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,138,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,195,000 after buying an additional 46,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after buying an additional 1,010,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Alexandria Real Estate Equities
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
