Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Trading Down 5.8%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 1,536,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,622,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on AXU shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $413.97 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.