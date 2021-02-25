Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXU) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.94 and last traded at C$3.91. 275,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 366,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.48 million and a P/E ratio of -22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

