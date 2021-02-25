Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 36,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 130.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $154.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.70. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $163.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.28.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

