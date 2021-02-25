Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AQN opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

