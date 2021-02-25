Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (AQN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

AQN stock opened at C$20.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.29. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of C$12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.00.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

