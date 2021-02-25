Alias Hits Market Cap of $3.55 Million (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last week, Alias has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alias has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $2,571.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00050281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.17 or 0.00244687 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002012 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00009788 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00011051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Alias

Alias is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

