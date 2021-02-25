Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Shares Up 8%

Alimco Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALMC) rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.56.

About Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

