Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALIM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,581. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alimera Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.