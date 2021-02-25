ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Reaches Market Cap of $570,763.59

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded up 1,127.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded up 1,091.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $570,763.59 and approximately $60,550.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00053265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.31 or 0.00717415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00030322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00036067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003720 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Token Profile

ALLBI is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. ALL BEST ICO’s official website is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.