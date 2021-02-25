Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,496,000 after buying an additional 2,876,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 906,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 512,958 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

