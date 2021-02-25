Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,537,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,240,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.99 and a quick ratio of 7.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

In other news, CFO Edward Wholihan sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $93,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,929.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Louis Md Brenner sold 103,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $140,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 408,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

