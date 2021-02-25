Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $77.96

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.96 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 85.90 ($1.12). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 84 ($1.10), with a volume of 928,513 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £450.48 million and a PE ratio of 40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

About Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company acquires, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and other medical products. It owns or licenses the rights to approximately 90 pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products.

