Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 254,036 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Koninklijke Philips worth $102,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $57,076,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 55.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,077,000 after purchasing an additional 349,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 83.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after buying an additional 161,584 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 338,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,361,000 after buying an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

PHG stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $1.0331 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

