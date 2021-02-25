Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 7,195 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.80% of Pool worth $120,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Pool by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of POOL opened at $328.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.69.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

