Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433,350 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,892 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.48% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $105,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after acquiring an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $16,103,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.58.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $134,384.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,061.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,091 shares of company stock worth $7,774,818. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

